Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells $516,725.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Oded Edelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $901,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $90.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.02.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

