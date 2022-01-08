Signata One Day Trading Volume Reaches $163,105.00 (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Signata coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges. Signata has a total market cap of $20.93 million and approximately $163,105.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Signata has traded up 72.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00064073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006296 BTC.

About Signata

SATA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,344,292 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

