Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Short Interest Up 26.7% in December

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 47,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Sierra Oncology stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 286,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,130. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Collard bought 5,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $128,542.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 44.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $8,979,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 295,339 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 99,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $935,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

