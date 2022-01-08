Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading Down 4.2%

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE) shares dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 122,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 188,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of C$13.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.

Sienna Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. Its flagship property is SlÃ¤ttberg project located in southern Sweden.

