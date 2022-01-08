Sidoti Begins Coverage on Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLP. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.39, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.57.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $603,404.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,874,495 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 10.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

