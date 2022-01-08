Short Interest in Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Decreases By 50.0%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

