Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Decreases By 65.5%

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the November 30th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of HIX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 96,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,530. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

