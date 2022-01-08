Short Interest in Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Drops By 24.6%

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QEBR opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Virtual Medical International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

Virtual Medical International Company Profile

Virtual Medical International, Inc engages in business of medical education via internet. It offers web based programs to educate patients on the risks and benefits of medical treatments in an easy to understand, yet comprehensible fashion. The company was founded on July 19, 2007 and is headquartered in LAs Vegas, NV.

