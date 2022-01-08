Short Interest in Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Drops By 24.6%

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS QEBR opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Virtual Medical International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.30.
Virtual Medical International Company Profile
Further Reading: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Virtual Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtual Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.