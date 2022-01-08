Short Interest in VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Decreases By 60.0%

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VIA optronics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 354,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in VIA optronics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in VIA optronics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,045,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 149,489 shares during the period. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on VIA optronics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:VIAO traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,141. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. VIA optronics has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $198.68 million, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.25 million for the quarter.

VIA optronics Company Profile

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

