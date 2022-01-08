Short Interest in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Grows By 20.7%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ UXIN opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. Uxin has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC lifted its position in Uxin by 10.4% during the third quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 41,282,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883,495 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Uxin by 18.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,987,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Uxin by 191.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,630,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,560 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Uxin during the first quarter valued at $9,445,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Uxin during the second quarter valued at $1,718,000.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

