Short Interest in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Grows By 20.7%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ UXIN opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. Uxin has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter.
Uxin Company Profile
Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
