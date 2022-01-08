Short Interest in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Declines By 34.8%

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the November 30th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE HUGS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. 581,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,155. USHG Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

Get USHG Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUGS. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,939,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of USHG Acquisition by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for USHG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USHG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.