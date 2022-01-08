Short Interest in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Expands By 24.9%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,300 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 472,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 919,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of TKC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.60. 831,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TKC shares. VTB Capital downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 492.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 601,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

