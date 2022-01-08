Short Interest in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expands By 26.2%

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,700 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 635,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of TNET traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.28. 166,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,772. TriNet Group has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average of $91.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.27.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $39,620.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total transaction of $192,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,851,884 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth $1,739,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 3,460.7% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,895 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 323.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

