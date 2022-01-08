Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Increases By 24.4%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Trend Micro stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.31. Trend Micro has a twelve month low of $46.39 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Trend Micro had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $434.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

TMICY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

