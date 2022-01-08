Short Interest in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Declines By 41.5%

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Transcontinental Realty Investors stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $42.92. The firm has a market cap of $345.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

