Short Interest in Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Declines By 23.1%

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of THUPY stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09. Thule Group AB has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $31.42.

Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

