Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Declines By 62.7%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the November 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $126,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 15.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 284.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 407,382 shares in the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HYB remained flat at $$9.06 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 66,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,611. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This is a positive change from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

