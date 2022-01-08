Short Interest in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Expands By 31.4%

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the November 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of The India Fund stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The India Fund has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $23.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The India Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The India Fund by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in The India Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

