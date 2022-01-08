Short Interest in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Declines By 31.6%

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 397,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after buying an additional 419,380 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,887,000. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 907,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,801,000 after buying an additional 123,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,807,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 91,237 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $23.30.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

