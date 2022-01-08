Short Interest in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expands By 33.1%

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the November 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 609,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 457,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Terex has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Terex by 771.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,731 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Terex by 463.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Terex by 3,044.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,694 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,781,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,682,000 after purchasing an additional 544,495 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.