Short Interest in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expands By 25.4%

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 329,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

SRI traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.24. 131,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,670. The stock has a market cap of $577.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.23. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after buying an additional 46,011 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge during the second quarter valued at about $428,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 5.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 2.3% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 3,369.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 497,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

SRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

