Short Interest in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expands By 25.4%

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 329,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
SRI traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.24. 131,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,670. The stock has a market cap of $577.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.23. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after buying an additional 46,011 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge during the second quarter valued at about $428,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 5.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 2.3% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 3,369.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 497,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.
SRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Stoneridge Company Profile
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
Featured Article: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.