Short Interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Declines By 39.7%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,800 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the November 30th total of 967,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SONM traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.86. 350,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,614. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.61). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 61.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sonim Technologies by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,365,264 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Sonim Technologies by 322.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 100,375 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sonim Technologies by 200.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

