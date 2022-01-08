Short Interest in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Decreases By 30.9%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,800 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the November 30th total of 864,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,332,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.28% of Solitario Zinc worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of XPL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. 40,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,389. Solitario Zinc has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Solitario Zinc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

