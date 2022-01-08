Short Interest in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Increases By 30.5%

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the November 30th total of 527,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $646.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.02.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.