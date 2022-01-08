Short Interest in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Drops By 28.3%

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,400 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 313,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLRC. Compass Point downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SLR Investment by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SLR Investment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SLR Investment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLRC stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.92 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

