Short Interest in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Rises By 19.4%

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 954,600 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Cowen lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SkyWest by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 437.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in SkyWest by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 20,007 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $41.23 on Friday. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

