Short Interest in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Rises By 21.8%

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,700 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ RCKY traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 113,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $335.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.76. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.93 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the second quarter worth $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 27.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

