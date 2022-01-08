Short Interest in Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) Decreases By 25.0%

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:RAHGF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Roan Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

About Roan Holdings Group

Roan Holdings Group Co, Ltd. is a non-bank financial corporation, which serves individuals and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm provides health management, insurance technology, healthcare and consumer financing services to the employees of large institutions. It offers direct lending, financial consulting, and financial leasing services.

