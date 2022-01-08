Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Rises By 28.7%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the November 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE OPP opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $16.36.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1478 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director David Swanson purchased 2,020 shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.