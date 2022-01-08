Short Interest in Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Increases By 20.0%

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of PHPYF stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. Pushpay has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

Pushpay Company Profile

Pushpay Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of platform for mobile commerce and electronic payments and tools for merchants to engage with consumer. It focuses on the provision of donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app, to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers.

