Short Interest in Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Increases By 20.0%

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of PHPYF stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. Pushpay has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $1.65.
Pushpay Company Profile
Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)
Receive News & Ratings for Pushpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pushpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.