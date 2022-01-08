Short Interest in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Rises By 25.9%

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,435,000 after buying an additional 234,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,558,000 after acquiring an additional 116,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,408,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,667,000 after acquiring an additional 60,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Power Integrations by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,687,000 after acquiring an additional 61,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after acquiring an additional 187,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.11. The stock had a trading volume of 371,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,828. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day moving average is $95.48. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

