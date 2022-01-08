Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Drops By 61.4%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the November 30th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PHT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 90,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. Pioneer High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

