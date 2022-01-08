Short Interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Drops By 59.2%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the November 30th total of 87,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 73.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 55.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 119,324 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 874.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 325,626 shares during the period. 3.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Paramount Gold Nevada stock remained flat at $$0.67 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,857. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Analysts expect that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

