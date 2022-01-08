Short Interest in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) Decreases By 47.5%

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the November 30th total of 299,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onion Global in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Onion Global in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Onion Global in the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OG traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. 15,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,650. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. Onion Global has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $11.71.

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

