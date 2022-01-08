Short Interest in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Declines By 37.1%

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ OPOF traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,291. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62. Old Point Financial has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $121.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 240,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 42,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC raised its position in Old Point Financial by 16.6% during the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.