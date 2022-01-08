Short Interest in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Declines By 28.5%

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000,000 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 19,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $27.87 on Friday. NiSource has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.