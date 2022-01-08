Short Interest in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expands By 29.2%

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MCFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. McAfee has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McAfee will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McAfee news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $11,840,981.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $17,679,451.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,337,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 906,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,641,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,457 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 64,071.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

