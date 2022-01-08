Short Interest in Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Decreases By 50.0%

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

LOGN stock remained flat at $$46.50 during midday trading on Friday. Logansport Financial has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69. The company has a market cap of $28.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.29.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter.

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.

