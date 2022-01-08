Short Interest in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Declines By 37.6%

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the November 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ KRYS traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.21. 193,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,592. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $102.99.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.6% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,072,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,218,000 after acquiring an additional 426,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.