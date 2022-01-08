Short Interest in Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Increases By 28.6%

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Ipsen stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $28.10.

IPSEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

