Short Interest in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Decreases By 36.1%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the November 30th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter valued at about $704,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 12.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. 22,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,676. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $74.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is currently -428.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

