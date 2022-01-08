Short Interest in Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Declines By 43.3%

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,800 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the November 30th total of 646,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 366.8 days.

IFCZF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.57. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $142.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IFCZF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.20.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

