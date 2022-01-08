Short Interest in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Increases By 28.2%

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 229,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 33.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 557,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,919,000 after purchasing an additional 139,022 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 100.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after acquiring an additional 120,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,835,000 after acquiring an additional 117,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Innospec by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after buying an additional 105,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,641,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IOSP opened at $99.59 on Friday. Innospec has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innospec will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CL King cut their price target on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

