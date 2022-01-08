Short Interest in HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Grows By 20.4%

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,610,800 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 7,153,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 381.0 days.

Shares of HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments stock remained flat at $$0.98 on Friday. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, a vertically integrated power-utility, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 6 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,617 megawatts.

