Short Interest in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Decreases By 50.7%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guild by 67.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after buying an additional 333,505 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,027,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GHLD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $859.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of -0.19. Guild has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $412.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($999.00) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Guild will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

