Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Grows By 25.9%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,600 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 4,177,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 164.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBOOF traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. 2,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

