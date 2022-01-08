Short Interest in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Declines By 29.2%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 245,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Graybug Vision by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 191,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Shares of Graybug Vision stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Graybug Vision has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

