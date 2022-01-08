Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Declines By 38.9%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 861,300 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the November 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.43. 771,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,558. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

FMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 30.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

