Short Interest in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Declines By 30.5%

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,400 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the November 30th total of 627,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 745,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. 159,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,341. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

