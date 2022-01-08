Short Interest in Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Rises By 25.1%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,900 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the November 30th total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.7 days.
Finning International stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33. Finning International has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $32.23.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.
Finning International Company Profile
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
