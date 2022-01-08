Short Interest in Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Rises By 25.1%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,900 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the November 30th total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.7 days.

Finning International stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33. Finning International has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $32.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. raised their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

